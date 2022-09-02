"I'm here to just be the best I can," she says in the video.
Some people are tweeting saying they are excited to watch the match and cheer on Williams. Other fans are remembering her legacy and contributions to the sport.
1 min ago
One factor that could help determine tonight's match? The crowd.
From CNN's Matias Grez
Serena Williams will play Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open tonight.
The crowd of Arthur Ashe Stadium is once again likely to be a determining factor tonight, as it was in the second round when Williams' last opponent, Anett Kontaveit, struggled in a raucous atmosphere.
"It was hard," Kontaveit told reporters after her defeat. "It was something I never experienced before. I don't think it's a personal attack against me or anything. I mean, it's fair.
"It was so difficult to cope with the crowd and everything," she added, breaking down in tears. "I think this was the hardest in this game."
3 min ago
"Enjoy this moment": Watch tennis star Roger Federer's message to Serena Williams
From CNN's Jill Martin
Ahead of Serena Williams' third-round match in what could be her final tournament, Roger Federer had a message for Williams.
The ATP Tour shared a video where Federer, also a player with multiple championship titles, said everything Williams has accomplished in her career is "beyond incredible." He wished all the best to her and her family as well as her fans, adding, "I am one of them."
“For now, enjoy this moment. Enjoy the US Open. Enjoy it with everything that’s coming the next couple weeks even though I know it might be hard for you. But I’m thinking of you, and you have all of my respect. And I wish you all the very, very best for your future," Federer said.
Watch the message:
7 min ago
"I'm just Serena": Here's what the tennis star said after her second-round win on Wednesday
From CNN's Amir Vera and Jill Martin
After beating world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to advance to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, Serena Williams said she's rising to the challenge.
“This is what I do best. I love the challenge, and I’m rising to the challenge. I haven’t played many matches but I’ve been practicing really well," she said during an on-court interview after the match.
"I mean, I’m just Serena,” she added.
Williams was asked how she’s balancing her emotions with what this tournament means to her this year with wanting to win and with her competitive edge.
“Honestly I’m just looking at it as a bonus,” Williams said. “I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t have anything to win. And I have absolutely nothing to lose. Honestly I never get to play like this, since ‘98, really. Literally I’ve had an X on my back since ’99. It’s kind of fun, and I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that.”
The tennis legend — who is 40 years old and mom to Olympia — said, “Really I just wanted to just keep trying, see what I could do. Just do my best. I was just really excited, to be honest.”
12 min ago
Here's a look at Serena Williams' storied career
From CNN's Ben Morse
Since losing her professional debut in September 1995, Serena Williams has become the most dominant force in women's tennis in the last 30 years.
Together with her older sister Venus, the Williams sisters transformed the sport, making a regular habit of winning grand slams in both singles and doubles tennis.
Serena has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles, which includes 39 grand slam titles: 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.
She is one singles grand slam title behind the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.
When asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour earlier this year if she still wanted to beat Court's record, she replied: "I should have had it, really, I should — I've had many opportunities to have it. But I'm not giving up, to answer your question."
She addressed this later in Vogue, saying:
"I know there's a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, 'See ya!' I get that. It's a good fantasy. But I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst."
The four-time Olympic gold medalist has won over $94.5 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.
Away from the court, Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2016, and gave birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.
16 min ago
Serena Williams announced last month that she planned to "evolve away from tennis" after the US Open
From CNN's Ben Morse
Serena Williams announced last month that she planned to “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s US Open to focus on “other things that are important to me.”
In an article in Vogue, the 23-time grand slam winner said that, although she will try to win at the US Open, it is time for her to move “in a different direction.”
“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on the cover of Vogue with the title: ‘Serena’s Farewell…I’m terrible at goodbyes.’
“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” she said.
However, in the article, Williams said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”
She continued: “Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try.”
20 min ago
Serena Williams' daughter is cheering on her mom this week
From CNN's Brandon Griggs
It’s hard to name Serena Williams’ biggest fan. There are a lot of contenders, starting with her loyal mother, Oracene Price, and her devoted husband, Alex Ohanian, who attend almost all her matches.
But there’s no question about her cutest fan. That would be her daughter Olympia.
Olympia was in the US Open stands on both Monday and Wednesday nights, cheering on her mom.
Many observers noted that Olympia wore her hair in braids with white beads – the same hairstyle her mother famously sported in 1999 when she won her first Grand Slam tournament on this court in New York.
“It was either her wear beads or me,” Williams told reporters after Monday's match. “I wanted to do it but I just didn’t have the time. She asks to wear beads a lot.”
Olympia is roughly the same age Serena was when she began learning tennis from her father, Richard Williams.
It’s clear that something very special is happening in New York this week as I arrived today.
From the day she burst onto the scene as a precocious teenager, and then became a grand slam champion at the age of 17, Serena Williams has always been a major draw, but this is different.
Her impending retirement means that tickets to her matches are now an extremely scarce commodity and such has been the demand to see her play that this US Open is set to surpass last year’s total attendance record by the time it hits the quarter finals — Serena Williams is the hottest ticket in sports.
The Arthur Ashe Stadium has been packed to the rafters for her first two singles matches so far, and for her opponents, it must feel like they’re stepping into the Lions Den; the challenge for Alja Tomljanović tonight will be to block out the hyper partisan crowd and to somehow forget the name of her opponent.
If she can do that, she might get to say that she ended the career of the greatest of all time.