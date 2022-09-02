Serena Williams' husband is wearing a shirt with their daughter's photo on it

With the second set of Serena William's third-round match underway, she is receiving an outpouring of support from athletes and sports teams she has inspired throughout her career.

Canadian Olympic swimmer Penny Oleksiak shared that she has always looked up to Williams in an interview with TSN.

"I hope I’m able to be there when I’m her age. I really want to be like her. I really look up to her as a person & as an athlete. I love everything she’s doing, everything she stands for. I love Serena."

Team USA posted on Twitter their support for Williams, "#Serena is playing now. We repeat. #Serena is playing now." Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA.

NBA team the Orlando Magic simply tweeted "witnessing history" during the middle of the first set. The team's 2022 NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero also posted "I'm really about to see Serena live."

Roland-Garros, the official name for the French Open, tweeted photos from Serena's first set. Williams holds three French Open titles.

Another professional tennis player, Christopher Eubanks, posted "This is vintage Serena we're watching right here."

Williams lost the first set to Tomljanović 7-5, but she is continuing to receive encouraging social media messages throughout the second set.