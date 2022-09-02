Serena Williams defeated in third round of US Open
By Elise Hammond, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, Casey Gannon and Melissa Macaya
Updated 11:16 p.m. ET, September 2, 2022
1 hr 55 min ago
What the energy is like inside the stadium in the second set
From CNN's Don Riddell in Flushing, New York
Serena Williams is working to battle back after a disappointing end to the first set, when she was broken twice.
She opened up with an ace, then hit two unreturnable serves. Later she finished the game off with another massive serve to take the lead in the second set.
Inside the stadium the crowd is loud and exuberant when Williams is playing well, but at other times there is a sense of hushed anxiety.
The roars were deafening as Williams tore into her opponent and took the lead.
3 hr 2 min ago
Serena Williams drops first set to Ajla Tomljanović
From CNN's Jill Martin
Ajla Tomljanović has won the first set 7-5 against Serena Williams. The second set will begin shortly.
The winner of this third-round match will face Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 16.
3 hr 7 min ago
Whoever wins this match will face Russian Liudmila Samsonova
From CNN's Jill Martin
The winner of this US Open third-round match between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović will face Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 16. Samsonova has just defeated Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-3 on Court 5.
Samsonova, 23, is on a 13-match win streak, including winning titles in Washington, DC, and Cleveland.
2 hr 45 min ago
Loud cheers erupt inside the stadium when Williams wins a point
The crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium is cheering loudly for Serena Williams.
Yelling and clapping erupt every time Williams, who is taking on Ajla Tomljanović, wins a point. The match is still in the first set.
Some fans are even holding gold letter balloons that spell out "G.O.A.T" or "greatest of all time," according to a video posted by the US Open on Twitter.
There was a squeal from Williams as Tomljanović fizzed an ace past her backhand to level the match at 5-5.
We're now at the business end of the first set, it couldn't be tighter.
CNN's Don Riddell contributed reporting from Flushing, New York.
3 hr 20 min ago
Coco Gauff hopes she can face Serena Williams at the US Open
From CNN's Jill Martin
American Coco Gauff, who advanced to the round of 16 at the US Open for the first time in her career, is hopeful that she can play Serena Williams in this tournament.
“It’s so special,” 18-year-old Gauff said on the court after defeating fellow American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3.
“She’s playing well. I know she’s on my side of the draw. But I don’t know when – I don’t want to know when – if I were to face her, but that’s the goal. So hopefully we can both keep winning and that can happen because it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do that," she said.
If Williams and Gauff continue winning, they would face each other in the semifinals.
Gauff was asked moments ago in her post-match press conference if she’ll be watching the rest of Williams’ match Friday night.
“I don't know if I'm going to watch because it's been a long couple of days,” Gauff said. “I will be watching on TV, I don't know if live. It's loud in there. I don't think people realize how loud it is."
“I don't think this will be the last time we see Serena yet," she added.
Gauff’s best result in a grand slam singles event came earlier this year when she reached the final at the French Open.
3 hr 25 min ago
Serena Williams' family and coach are cheering her on in the box
Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams and her mom are both in the box, along with her coach Rennae Stubbs. Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is also in the stands.
Venus and Serena lost their first-round doubles match on Thursday. It is expected to be their last match together as a doubles team in their storied careers.
3 hr 48 min ago
The match has begun
From CNN's Jill Martin
Serena Williams is facing Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
This is the first time Williams and Tomljanović are meeting head to head.
Williams, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, is bidding to become the oldest woman in the Open Era to reach the last 16 at a major.
Tomljanović, whose best grand slam result was when she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year as well as in 2021, is seeking to advance to the US Open round of 16 for the first time.
2 hr 45 min ago
Excitement is building inside the stadium as players take the court
From CNN's Don Riddell in Flushing, New York
It's a beautiful evening in Flushing, New York — about 74 degrees with a light breeze.
The roof is open at Arthur Ashe Stadium and the excitement is building as Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović come out on the court.
There was respectful applause for Tomljanović but she then had to wait as a tribute video was played as Serena Williams arrived.
A video captioned "The queen of Queens" posted on Twitter by the US Open is narrated by Queen Latifah and shows a highlight reel of Williams' storied career.
Tomljanović has played in the last two quarter-finals at Wimbledon, but nothing like this. Now she's in the thick of it, the biggest occasion of her career. Can she handle the pressure? We're about to find out.
4 hr ago
Serena Williams arrives on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium
From CNN's Jill Martin
Serena Williams has entered the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her US Open third-round singles match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović. This is their first career meeting head to head.
Williams, who turns 41 on Sept. 26, is bidding to become the oldest woman in the Open Era to reach the last 16 at a major.
Tomljanović, whose best grand slam result is when she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year as well as in 2021, is seeking to advance to the US Open round of 16 for the first time.