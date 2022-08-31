Serena Williams serves during a women's singles match at the 2022 US Open, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Flushing, NY. (Simon Bruty/USTA via AP)

Serena Williams' US Open match
Serena Williams’ US Open singles tennis match vs. Anett Kontaveit

Brandon Griggs Amir Vera Meg Wagner
Updated 6:21 PM EDT, Wed August 31, 2022
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
What we're covering here

  • 7 p.m. ET: Serena Williams faces world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the singles round of 64 at the 2022 US Open.
  • Likely her last tournament: Williams announced earlier this month that she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s US Open.
  • A storied career: Even if she cannot achieve a dream final flourish by lifting the US open title, Williams’ 23 grand slam singles titles will go down as the most by any player in the Open Era and just one shy of Margaret Court’s all-time record.
Here's everything you need to know about the US Open

From CNN staff

The US Open— the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America — takes place annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.

This year, the tournament will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11.

The US Open is one of four “Grand Slam” tournaments, along with the Australian OpenWimbledon and the French Open.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with artificial grass. Matches are in five categories:

  • Men’s singles and doubles
  • Women’s singles and doubles
  • Mixed doubles

Chris Evert and Serena Williams are tied for the record of most women’s singles championships after 1968 with six each.

Here is a look at the history of the event:

1881 – Begins as a men’s tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion. Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner several years later in 1887.
1968 – The “Open Era” begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.
1973 – The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.
1978 – The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open. It isn’t until 1997 that the stadium inside the tennis center is named  is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.
2006 – The USTA National Tennis Center facility is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
2016 – A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013.

Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she planned to "evolve away from tennis" after the US Open 

From CNN's Ben Morse

Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she planned to “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s US Open to focus on “other things that are important to me.”

In an article in Vogue, the 23-time grand slam winner said that, although she will try to win at the US Open, it is time for her to move “in a different direction.”

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on the cover of Vogue with the title: ‘Serena’s Farewell…I’m terrible at goodbyes.’

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks,” she said.

However, in the article, Williams said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

She continued: “Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try.”

Serena Williams is the underdog tonight – at least on paper

From CNN's Brandon Griggs
Serena Williams has never faced Anett Kontaveit, right.
Serena Williams enters her second-round US Open match against Anett Kontaveit in an unfamiliar position: as an underdog.

Williams, the most dominant player in tennis for almost two decades, has long been favored to win every tournament she enters.

But this time is different:

  • She hasn’t won a Grand Slam event since 2017.
  • She’s been plagued in recent years by nagging injuries, including to her ankle, back, left knee and right shoulder.
  • She’s struggled since returning to the tour in June, losing in the first round of several major tournaments – including Wimbledon – and is now ranked 605th in the world.
  • And, oh yes, she’ll be 41 next month.

Oddsmakers favor Kontaveit, the hard-hitting Estonian ranked No. 2 in the world, to win tonight’s match. The two women have never played each other, but Kontaveit, 26, is a step up in competition from Danka Kovinic, who Williams beat Monday night in straight sets.

Then again … this is Serena we’re talking about.

She feels comfortable in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she has won six US Open titles. She can still pummel the ball harder than most of the women on tour. Her competitive drive is legendary.

And the New York crowd — so electric Monday night — will be squarely behind her.

If Williams gets rolling and Kontaveit gets rattled by a rowdy and hostile stadium, anything can happen. And if Williams beats Kontaveit tonight, she can beat anyone at this tournament.

Serena Williams looks to delay the end of her career with tonight's match against Anett Kontaveit

From CNN's Matias Grez

If there was one main takeaway from Serena Williams’ opening-round win over Danka Kovinic, it’s that she looked good.

In fact, it’s the best she has looked since making her comeback from injury earlier this season.

Since returning to the circuit back in June after a year out, Williams had managed to win just one match and has been unable to get close to the form that helped her win her last grand slam title in 2017.

While Williams was still a way off that level in Monday’s win over Kovinic, it will have certainly given her hope that her last dance at the US Open could be extended further.

In world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, however, she faces a much sterner test in the second round and will undoubtedly be the underdog going into the match.

Read More

Opinion: For Serena Williams, it ain't over yet
Serena Williams begins US Open with a convincing singles win
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis

