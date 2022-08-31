Serena Williams’ US Open singles tennis match vs. Anett Kontaveit

The US Open— the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America — takes place annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.

This year, the tournament will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11.

The US Open is one of four “Grand Slam” tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with artificial grass. Matches are in five categories:

Men’s singles and doubles

Women’s singles and doubles

Mixed doubles

Chris Evert and Serena Williams are tied for the record of most women’s singles championships after 1968 with six each.

Here is a look at the history of the event:

1881 – Begins as a men’s tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion. Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner several years later in 1887.

1968 – The “Open Era” begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.

1973 – The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.

1978 – The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open. It isn’t until 1997 that the stadium inside the tennis center is named is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2006 – The USTA National Tennis Center facility is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

2016 – A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013.