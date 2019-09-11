America remembers 9/11
How New York City is remembering 9/11
A ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11 started at 8:40 a.m. ET this morning at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum invited family members of the victims of the 2001 attack as well as a 1993 attack. While the public isn't invited, you can watch the ceremony live on the museum's Facebook page or on 911memorial.org/live.
The memorial and museum will be reopen the public at 3 p.m. ET today.
And public is invited to the Tribute in Light that will shine upward from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which will be open until midnight. The museum's website says "the lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12."
It's 9:03 a.m. in New York, and mourners are having their second moment of silence
People have gathered at Ground Zero in New York City.
They are currently holding a moment of silence to mark the moment the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
This is the first 9/11 anniversary that all New York schools are required by law to have a moment of silence
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law which mandates public schools across the state to allow a brief moment of silence each year to mark the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The law is intended to "encourage dialogue and education in the classroom" and to ensure that future generations understand the 2001 terrorist attack that took the lives of more than 3,000 people and its place in history, according to a statement from the governor's office.
"9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state's and this nation's history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive," said Cuomo.
It's the 18th anniversary of 9/11
It's been 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
People have gathered in New York City for a moment of silence. President Trump and the first lady are also observing a momenbt of silence at the White House.