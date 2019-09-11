Observers attend the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center on Wednesday. Photo by Don Emmert / AFP

A ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11 started at 8:40 a.m. ET this morning at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum invited family members of the victims of the 2001 attack as well as a 1993 attack. While the public isn't invited, you can watch the ceremony live on the museum's Facebook page or on 911memorial.org/live.

The memorial and museum will be reopen the public at 3 p.m. ET today.

And public is invited to the Tribute in Light that will shine upward from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which will be open until midnight. The museum's website says "the lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12."