Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law which mandates public schools across the state to allow a brief moment of silence each year to mark the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The law is intended to "encourage dialogue and education in the classroom" and to ensure that future generations understand the 2001 terrorist attack that took the lives of more than 3,000 people and its place in history, according to a statement from the governor's office.