This is the first 9/11 anniversary that all New York schools are required by law to have a moment of silence
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law which mandates public schools across the state to allow a brief moment of silence each year to mark the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The law is intended to "encourage dialogue and education in the classroom" and to ensure that future generations understand the 2001 terrorist attack that took the lives of more than 3,000 people and its place in history, according to a statement from the governor's office.
"9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state's and this nation's history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive," said Cuomo.
It's been 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
People have gathered in New York City for a moment of silence. President Trump and the first lady are also observing a momenbt of silence at the White House.