Days after President Trump scrapped peace talks at Camp David with Afghan and Taliban leaders, he discussed the decision during a somber event commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“We had peace talks scheduled a few days ago,” Trump said at the Pentagon event, adding that he cancelled the talks after a Taliban car bomb killed a US soldier and 11 others last week.

“They thought they would use this attack to show strength, but actually what they showed is unrelenting weakness,” he said.

Trump claimed that in the last four days, “We have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hurt before and that will continue.” That line garnered applause.

And, he warned, “If for any reason they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are and use power the likes of which the United States has never seen before.”

He clarified that the US would not use nuclear power, but said, “They have never seen anything like what will happen to them.”

He has made these comments before — but not in the setting of a September 11 commemoration.