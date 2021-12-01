15-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult in deadly school shooting

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School “horrific” and urged action around gun violence in a video statement released Wednesday.

“Yesterday was every student’s, teacher’s and parent’s worst nightmare. The death of multiple students and the shooting of others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School is horrific,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This is a time for Michiganders to come together for the Oxford community. We have to wrap our arms around this town that’s going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.”

Whitmer called for action around what she called “the gun violence public health crisis.”

“We have to build a state where no one is afraid to go school, or work, or house of worship, or even their own home,” she said.

Whitmer said, as a parent, her heart was with the parents and families of Oxford and called on the greater community’s support.

“We all hugged our kids a little tighter yesterday,” the governor said. “We all have to be there for them in every way that we can to help them be strong and lift their spirits through our actions, not only our thoughts and prayers.”