15-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult in deadly school shooting
The suspect in the Michigan high school shooting will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count terrorism causing death, among other charges.
The 15-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced at a news conference.
The suspect also faces seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are possible, McDonald said.
Watch:
56 min ago
Suspect in Michigan high school shooting identified
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald just named the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting yesterday.
We are working to confirm the spelling of the suspect's name.
At least four students died in the shooting yesterday.
1 hr 39 min ago
Michigan governor calls for action on gun violence in a newly released video statement
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School “horrific” and urged action around gun violence in a video statement released Wednesday.
“Yesterday was every student’s, teacher’s and parent’s worst nightmare. The death of multiple students and the shooting of others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School is horrific,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This is a time for Michiganders to come together for the Oxford community. We have to wrap our arms around this town that’s going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.”
Whitmer called for action around what she called “the gun violence public health crisis.”
“We have to build a state where no one is afraid to go school, or work, or house of worship, or even their own home,” she said.
Whitmer said, as a parent, her heart was with the parents and families of Oxford and called on the greater community’s support.
“We all hugged our kids a little tighter yesterday,” the governor said. “We all have to be there for them in every way that we can to help them be strong and lift their spirits through our actions, not only our thoughts and prayers.”
1 hr 51 min ago
Prosecutors will announce charges in the Michigan school shooting at 2 p.m. ET
From CNN's Carolyn Sung
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will announce charges related to the Oxford High School shooting case at a 2 p.m. news conference, according to a news release.
At least four students died in a school shooting yesterday, and at least eight other people were injured.
The suspect, a 15-year-old student, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office said. Michael McCabe, the undersheriff and chief deputy for Oakland County, previously said the suspect could be charged as an adult, but that is up to the prosecutor's office.
1 hr 55 min ago
4 students are dead after Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan. Here's what we know.
From CNN's Amir Vera, Taylor Romine and Kelly McCleary
Oxford, Michigan, district schools are closed today as the community grapples with tragedy. Four students are dead after a shooting at Oxford High School yesterday.
Here's what we know so far:
What happened: Deputies were dispatched to the school at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. As police were swarming the campus, students and staff began barricading doors and hiding in classrooms. Law enforcement officers quickly entered the building and had the suspect in custody within three minutes of their arrival, the sheriff said. Once the suspect encountered the officers, he put his hands up and they took a gun from him.
The suspect: The 15-year-old sophomore is being held at Oakland County Children's Village, a juvenile detention facility. He was placed on suicide watch and was being checked on every 15 minutes, County Executive David Coulter said. The suspect's parents hired an attorney and have not permitted him to talk with police, officials said. Authorities say they do not have a motive.
The weapon: The gun, a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, was loaded with seven rounds. Investigators believe there were no other weapons involved and there's no indication the suspect was wearing body armor. Officials say the gun was bought by the suspect's father on Friday, Bouchard said.
The victims: Investigators identified the victims who died as Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17. Several other teachers and students were shot, Bouchard said. Some are still in critical condition.
The investigation: Officials have a "tremendous amount of video footage" to review from cameras in the school, Bouchard said. Additionally, two 15-round magazines were found at the scene, he said, noting at least 12 rounds were fired. A search warrant was executed at the suspect's home Tuesday, McCabe said, and investigators are looking into all social media activity.
What's next: McCabe said the suspect could be charged as an adult, but that is up to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement Tuesday her office has "begun the process of receiving information regarding the investigation" into the shooting.
Authorities are planning to give an update at a news conference later this afternoon.
2 hr 7 min ago
Michigan school shooting is the deadliest since 2018
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
The Oxford High School shooting that has claimed the lives of four students in Michigan was the deadliest US school shooting since eight students and two teachers were killed in May 2018 at Texas' Santa Fe High School, according to a CNN tally.
There have been 48 shootings this year on K-12 schools, 32 of them since Aug. 1.
2 hr 1 min ago
ATF agents are helping process evidence after Michigan school shooting
From CNN's Christina Carrega
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents continue to work the investigation into the deadly Michigan school shooting, specifically working to identify and process ballistic evidence, according to a statement from the agency.
Tracy Morris, spokesperson for ATF Detroit Field Office, said Tuesday “a contingency of Special Agents, including an explosive detection canine team from the Detroit Field Division responded to an ‘active shooter’ call.”
“Upon arriving at the scene, they conducted clearing operations and investigative leads in conjunction with Oakland County Detectives,” the statement said.
Previously, ATF agents helped search the suspected shooter's home.
“They conducted a search warrant of the shooters home, and as firearms experts they continue to work side-by-side with Oakland County Sheriff’s office to provide technical expertise by identifying and processing ballistic evidence," the statement added.
2 hr 23 min ago
All district schools in Oxford are closed for the rest of the week
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
All district schools in the Oxford, Michigan, school community will be closed for the remainder of the week in the wake of a school shooting that claimed the lives of four students and wounded several others and one teacher.
“As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community all district schools will be closed for the remainder of the week,” Oxford Community Schools posted on its website.
“District families and staff, please see your email from OCS for details on available grief counseling,” the posting said.
2 hr 23 min ago
Sheriff says he wants Michigan school suspect charged as adult
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Carolyn Sung
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the deadly shooting at a Michigan high school “was an evil act” that “appears to be random.”
He did not disclose any revelations gleaned from the suspect's writings that were discovered overnight, but as authorities continue to investigate the motive, he said, regardless, “there is nothing that would justify this.”
“So the 'why' is more I think us grasping at how could somebody do this versus justification for doing this,” Bouchard told CNN. “There is no credible reasonable 'why'; this was an evil act and it appears to be random.”
Bouchard said authorities do have “some pictures of a target and the weapon,” adding, “we don’t know as to what amount of practice, if any, he had with that weapon or proficiency." He said the weapon was only purchased four days prior to the attack.
Asked if the suspect showed a level of skill with the weapon based on video review, the sheriff said that “at close range, you don’t have to be a marksman.”
Bouchard said he would like the suspect charged as an adult, but he hasn’t spoken with prosecutors to gauge whether they agree.
The sheriff said that the tragedy has touched many in the community. He said one of his staff members was related to a deceased victim.
“It’s the worst possible terror of any parent to send their kid off to school and not see them again," he said.
The suspected shooter was a student at the school for the last three to four years, he said.
He could not verify whether the person on video obtained by CNN attempting to enter the classroom was the suspected shooter or a member of his team, as they have not run voice recognition on the film.
Scores of law enforcement teams continue to pore over evidence in different divisions, including the suspect's writings and social media.
The suspect is still not speaking to investigators.