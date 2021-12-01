Michigan prosecutors said video from the school surveillance cameras shows the shooting suspect “methodically and deliberately” walking the hallways and aiming a gun at students and firing.

Prosecutor Marc Keast said in court, “what is depicted on that video, honestly judge, I don’t have the words to describe how horrific that was.”

Keast described the video saying, just before 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect could be seen with a backpack, then a minute or two later he exited the bathroom without the backpack but with a gun in hand. At that point, he “methodically and deliberately” walked out of the hallways aiming the firearm at students and firing.

He started firing right outside the bathroom, Keast said, but after children started running away, he continued to go down the hallway at a “methodical pace” and shot inside classrooms and at students who hadn't had the opportunity to escape.

This continued for another four or five minutes and he went to another bathroom, Keast said. When deputies arrived, he set down the gun and surrendered.