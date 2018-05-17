Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told HLN he received an emergency response notification that people were possibly ejected in the crash, though he couldn’t say from which vehicles.

Greenbaum, who is near the crash but has not been provided access to the scene, said he received the notification between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The bus appears to be owned by the Paramus Board of Education, he said.

CNN has calls out to that district.