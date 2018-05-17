School bus crashes in New JerseyBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
People possibly ejected in crash, mayor says
Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told HLN he received an emergency response notification that people were possibly ejected in the crash, though he couldn’t say from which vehicles.
Greenbaum, who is near the crash but has not been provided access to the scene, said he received the notification between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The bus appears to be owned by the Paramus Board of Education, he said.
CNN has calls out to that district.
Mayor says crash scene looks "horrific"
Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the scene of the crash as "horrific."
Greenbaum was overlooking the scene nearby.
Morristown Medical Center receiving crash victims
From CNN's Carma Hassan
The spokeswoman for Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, tells CNN they are receiving patients from the bus accident.
“We are receiving patients,” Elaine Andrecovich told CNN.
Andrecovish would not confirm whether the patients are minors or adults, but said there is a children’s hospital on site. No further details were available at this time.
School bus and dump truck involved in "serious" crash in New Jersey
From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Carma Hassan
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.