School bus crashes in New Jersey

By Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago1:07 p.m. ET, May 17, 2018
less than 1 min ago

What the scene of the crash looks like

A school bus and a dump truck collided in the Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, police say. At least two schoolchildren have been hospitalized.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

20 min ago

School bus was coming from East Brook Middle School in Paramus

From CNN's Julia Jones

The bus involved in a crash was from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, according to a school official.

A spokesperson for the Paramus School Board Superintendent says they would put out a statement soon.

28 min ago

2 schoolchildren were taken to a hospital

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Two patients from today's crash are being assessed at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, said Pam Garretson, a spokeswoman for St. Joseph’s Health.

“I believe both patients are schoolchildren,” Garretson told CNN.

29 min ago

Bystander's photos show horrific scene of bus crash

Alan Fulton captured images of authorities responding to the bus crash in Morris County, New Jersey. “The scene was as horrific as you thought it would be with a bus full of kids ripped off the frame,” Fulton told CNN.

1 hr 3 min ago

People possibly ejected in crash, mayor says

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told HLN he received an emergency response notification that people were possibly ejected in the crash, though he couldn’t say from which vehicles.

Greenbaum, who is near the crash but has not been provided access to the scene, said he received the notification between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The bus appears to be owned by the Paramus Board of Education, he said.

CNN has calls out to that district.

1 hr 13 min ago

Mayor says crash scene looks "horrific"

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the scene of the crash as "horrific."

Greenbaum was overlooking the scene nearby.

1 hr 23 min ago

Morristown Medical Center receiving crash victims

From CNN's Carma Hassan

The spokeswoman for Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, tells CNN they are receiving patients from the bus accident.

“We are receiving patients,” Elaine Andrecovich told CNN.

Andrecovish would not confirm whether the patients are minors or adults, but said there is a children’s hospital on site. No further details were available at this time.

1 hr 26 min ago

School bus and dump truck involved in "serious" crash in New Jersey

From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Carma Hassan

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.