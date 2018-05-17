School bus crashes in New JerseyBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
What the scene of the crash looks like
A school bus and a dump truck collided in the Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, police say. At least two schoolchildren have been hospitalized.
School bus was coming from East Brook Middle School in Paramus
From CNN's Julia Jones
The bus involved in a crash was from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, according to a school official.
A spokesperson for the Paramus School Board Superintendent says they would put out a statement soon.
2 schoolchildren were taken to a hospital
From CNN's Carma Hassan
Two patients from today's crash are being assessed at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, said Pam Garretson, a spokeswoman for St. Joseph’s Health.
“I believe both patients are schoolchildren,” Garretson told CNN.
Bystander's photos show horrific scene of bus crash
Alan Fulton captured images of authorities responding to the bus crash in Morris County, New Jersey. “The scene was as horrific as you thought it would be with a bus full of kids ripped off the frame,” Fulton told CNN.
People possibly ejected in crash, mayor says
Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told HLN he received an emergency response notification that people were possibly ejected in the crash, though he couldn’t say from which vehicles.
Greenbaum, who is near the crash but has not been provided access to the scene, said he received the notification between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The bus appears to be owned by the Paramus Board of Education, he said.
CNN has calls out to that district.
Mayor says crash scene looks "horrific"
Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the scene of the crash as "horrific."
Greenbaum was overlooking the scene nearby.
Morristown Medical Center receiving crash victims
From CNN's Carma Hassan
The spokeswoman for Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, tells CNN they are receiving patients from the bus accident.
“We are receiving patients,” Elaine Andrecovich told CNN.
Andrecovish would not confirm whether the patients are minors or adults, but said there is a children’s hospital on site. No further details were available at this time.
School bus and dump truck involved in "serious" crash in New Jersey
From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Carma Hassan
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.