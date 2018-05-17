Live TV
U.S.
Live Updates

School bus crashes in New Jersey

By Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
less than 1 min ago11:53 a.m. ET, May 17, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Mayor says crash scene looks "horrific"

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the scene of the crash as "horrific."

Greenbaum was overlooking the scene nearby.

10 min ago

Morristown Medical Center receiving crash victims

From CNN's Carma Hassan

The spokeswoman for Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, tells CNN they are receiving patients from the bus accident.

“We are receiving patients,” Elaine Andrecovich told CNN.

Andrecovish would not confirm whether the patients are minors or adults, but said there is a children’s hospital on site. No further details were available at this time.

12 min ago

School bus and dump truck involved in "serious" crash in New Jersey

From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Carma Hassan

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.