School bus crashes in New JerseyBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
less than 1 min ago11:53 a.m. ET, May 17, 2018
less than 1 min ago
Mayor says crash scene looks "horrific"
Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the scene of the crash as "horrific."
Greenbaum was overlooking the scene nearby.
10 min ago
Morristown Medical Center receiving crash victims
From CNN's Carma Hassan
The spokeswoman for Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, tells CNN they are receiving patients from the bus accident.
“We are receiving patients,” Elaine Andrecovich told CNN.
Andrecovish would not confirm whether the patients are minors or adults, but said there is a children’s hospital on site. No further details were available at this time.
12 min ago
School bus and dump truck involved in "serious" crash in New Jersey
From CNN's Sonia Moghe and Carma Hassan
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.