Republican Rep. Randy Weber, who represents the district where the shooting took place, just tweeted that his office was monitoring the situation:

Rep. Weber's spokeswoman, Emma Polefko, said in a statement to CNN: "The Congressman is concerned and heartbroken about the events that are unfolding in Sante Fe. He is in contact with all school, state, and local officials. We’re offering our full support and assistance to all involved. Right now, we have staff at the scene."