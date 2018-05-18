Texas high school shootingBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Texas attorney general says "thoughts and prayers of all Texans" are with Santa Fe
Attorney General Ken Paxton issued this statement following the shooting at Santa Fe High School this morning:
“The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Santa Fe and those affected by today’s tragic shooting. As horrific reports come out of Santa Fe High School, my office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”
A graduation ceremony was on the school's schedule tomorrow
Santa Fe High School, the site of today’s school shooting, is slated to hold their Class of 2018 graduation ceremony tomorrow at the High School auditorium, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District Website.
Texas congressman "concerned and heartbroken" over shooting in his district
From CNN’s Ashley Killough
Republican Rep. Randy Weber, who represents the district where the shooting took place, just tweeted that his office was monitoring the situation:
Rep. Weber's spokeswoman, Emma Polefko, said in a statement to CNN: "The Congressman is concerned and heartbroken about the events that are unfolding in Sante Fe. He is in contact with all school, state, and local officials. We’re offering our full support and assistance to all involved. Right now, we have staff at the scene."
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting
From CNN's Allie Malloy
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is receiving regular updates.
Moments ago, Trump took to Twitter to address the shooting, tweeting, "Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"
Parkland dad: "This has been my fear since February 14th"
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, just weighed in on today's shooting in Texas.
"This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything," he tweeted. "Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now."
3 people are hospitalized and receiving treatment
Three people are receiving treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
One student and two adults are receiving treatment, according to David Marshall, the hospital's chief nursing and patient. One adult male is currently in the operating room, according to Marshall.
The hospital is available to take more patients if needed, Marshall said.
Details on the conditions of the patients was not immediately available.
This is the 22nd school shooting in 2018, and we're just 20 weeks in
We're only 20 weeks into 2018, and there have already been 22 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. That averages out to more than 1 shooting a week.
The parameters CNN followed in this count are:
- A shooting that involved at least one person being shot (not including the shooter)
- A shooting that occurred on school grounds
- We included grades K through college/university level
- We included gang violence, fights and domestic violence
- We included accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met
Click here to see the full list.
Trump on shooting: "Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"
President Trump just tweeted about today's school shooting near Houston, Texas:
Sheriff confirms "multiple casualties" in Texas school shooting
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter that this is no longer an active situation, but added there are multiple casualties.
Here's the tweet: