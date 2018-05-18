Shooter reported at Texas high schoolBy Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
There are confirmed injuries. The situation is contained.
A Facebook post by the Santa Fe School District states that "the situation is active, but has been contained."
It adds that "there have been confirmed injuries."
This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules....The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.
First, she heard a fire alarm. Then her principal told her to run.
MaKenna Evans, a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School, told CNN she was in geometry class when the shooting started.
First, she heard the fire alarm, she said. When the students got outside, her principal told them all to run.
Evans said students hid behind a building across the street from the school. Her aunt called and told her there was a shooting. (Her aunt's husband is a police officer and he'd told her what had happened.)
Evans' brother picked her up, and she is now safe at home.
Assistant principal says a person has been arrested
Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School tells reporters that there was an active shooting at the school, and "that person has been arrested."
Richardson could not comment on injuries.
At least 3 helicopters seen waiting in school parking lot
At least three helicopters have landed in the school's parking lot, video from CNN affiliate KTRK just shows. Officials were just seen wheeling a stretcher toward one of them. It isn't clear if an injured person is on the stretcher.
Patients from Santa Fe High School are currently en route to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, according to Raul Reyes Director of Media Relations for University of Texas Medical Branch.
The total number of patients is unknown at this time.
Student: We assembled outside for a fire drill, then we heard gunshots
A Santa Fe High School student described the moment they all heard gunshots.
"So, it was just a normal-like class day. We all were doing our work in first period. And then all of a sudden like it's a fire drill," 14-year-old junior Angelica Martinez said.
That's when everybody starts running, she said, despite teachers telling them to "stay put."
"But we're all just running away."
Football coach's son says his dad is safe and helping kids get out of the school
Myles Kanipes, son of Sante Fe High School athletic director and football team head coach Mark Kanipes, confirms to CNN that his dad is on lockdown on campus, outside of the building, but is safe.
Kanipes told CNN that his dad is currently escorting kids across the street to the Shell station to get them safe.
Kanipes told CNN that other football coaches at the school were already inside the building when the shooting began, and he is waiting to hear from them.
Students seen emptying backpacks on school field
A group of students were just directed by police to a nearby field and told to empty their backpacks, video from CNN affiliate KTRK shows.
Mother says 17-year-old daughter ran to nearby gas station to escape
Kim Sullivan is the parent of a 17-year-old senior at Santa Fe High School. She says her daughter called her and said there was a shooting at school.
Her daughter said they were told to run, so they ran to the Shell gas station across the street from the school.
Sullivan says there are a lot of kids and confused parents trying to find their kids.
Witness says girl was shot
According to an eyewitness account given to a CNN affiliate, a gunman at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, entered a classroom and began shooting with what appeared to be a shotgun.
The witness says they saw a girl shot in the leg.