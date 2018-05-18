Parkland dad: "This has been my fear since February 14th"

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, just weighed in on today's shooting in Texas.

"This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything," he tweeted. "Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now."