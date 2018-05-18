Texas high school shootingBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Parkland dad: "This has been my fear since February 14th"
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, just weighed in on today's shooting in Texas.
"This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything," he tweeted. "Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now."
3 people are hospitalized and receiving treatment
Three people are receiving treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
One student and two adults are receiving treatment, according to David Marshall, the hospital's chief nursing and patient. One adult male is currently in the operating room, according to Marshall.
The hospital is available to take more patients if needed, Marshall said.
Details on the conditions of the patients was not immediately available.
This is the 22nd school shooting in 2018, and we're just 20 weeks in
We're only 20 weeks into 2018, and there have already been 22 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. That averages out to more than 1 shooting a week.
The parameters CNN followed in this count are:
- A shooting that involved at least one person being shot (not including the shooter)
- A shooting that occurred on school grounds
- We included grades K through college/university level
- We included gang violence, fights and domestic violence
- We included accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met
Trump on shooting: "Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"
President Trump just tweeted about today's school shooting near Houston, Texas:
Sheriff confirms "multiple casualties" in Texas school shooting
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter that this is no longer an active situation, but added there are multiple casualties.
Here's the tweet:
There have been multiple fatalities, sources say
There have been multiple fatalities at the shooting at Santa Fe High School, two law enforcement sources told CNN, citing preliminary information.
The scene is still being processed and cleared, the sources said.
There are confirmed injuries. The situation is contained.
A Facebook post by the Santa Fe School District states that "the situation is active, but has been contained."
It adds that "there have been confirmed injuries."
Here's the post:
This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules....The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.
First, she heard a fire alarm. Then her principal told her to run.
MaKenna Evans, a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School, told CNN she was in geometry class when the shooting started.
First, she heard the fire alarm, she said. When the students got outside, her principal told them all to run.
Evans said students hid behind a building across the street from the school. Her aunt called and told her there was a shooting. (Her aunt's husband is a police officer and he'd told her what had happened.)
Evans' brother picked her up, and she is now safe at home.
Assistant principal says a person has been arrested
Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School tells reporters that there was an active shooting at the school, and "that person has been arrested."
Richardson could not comment on injuries.