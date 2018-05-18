Texas high school shootingBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
17-year-old suspect in school shooting in custody
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
A 17-year old-male student suspected in today's shooting at Santa Fe High School is in custody, according to a law enforcement official.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least eight people were killed.
Officials say explosives have been found both on and off campus
Explosive devices were found at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas and the surrounding areas near the high school, according to Chief Walter Braun of Santa Fe Independent School District Police.
Braun said community members should be on alert for any suspicious devices, and call 9-1-1 if they find a suspicious device.
Police Chief Jeff Powell warned residents in the area to keep a vigilant watch for “suspicious items” as “there have been confirmed reports of explosives found both on the campus and off the campus.”
He didn’t elaborate.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry then added authorities did find “suspect material” off campus, and warned people, “Anything you see, please do not touch it.”
President Trump spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott
President Trump has called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the wake of this morning’s deadly shooting.
“President Trump spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to offer his condolences for those affected by the shooting at Santa Fe High School," White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said.
Betsy DeVos: "We simply cannot allow this trend to continue"
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos just issued a statement on the shooting at Santa Fe High School.
In it, she said schools must be "safe and nurturing environments" and "we simply cannot allow this trend to continue."
Here's her full statement:
My heart is heavy from watching the horrific events that unfolded at Santa Fe High School today. My prayers are with each student, parent, educator and first responder impacted. Our schools must be safe and nurturing environments for learning. No student should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many today and in similar events prior. We simply cannot allow this trend to continue.
Every day, the Federal Commission on School Safety is working to identify proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school. Our work remains urgent. Our nation must come together and address the underlying issues that lead to such tragic and senseless loss of life.
Possible explosives found at school and off campus, district says
Possible explosive devices have been found at Santa Fe High School and off campus, the Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted.
The district said the school was evacuated, as law enforcement officials worked to render the devices safe.
Santa Fe students said "#NeverAgain" in April's school walkout against gun violence
Students at Santa Fe High School participated in the national school walkout against gun violence on April 20, according to photos tweeted by one of the students.
In those photos, Santa Fe students can be seen holding a poster that says "never again" and are gathered in a small circle outside the school.
The student that tweeted the images said, "We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard."
We've reached out for comment from the student and will share more if we hear back.
Texas governor is on his way to Santa Fe High School
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just tweeted that he was headed to Santa Fe High School.
He said there will be a news conference at 1 p.m.
First lady Melania Trump: "My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today"
First lady Melania Trump, who is recovering from a kidney procedure this week, just took to Twitter to share her heartfelt thoughts for Texas:
At least 12 people are hospitalized
At least 12 people from today's shooting at Santa Fe High School are being treated at multiple Texas hospitals.
Seven people are being treated at Clear Lake Regional Medical in Webster.
Two patients are being treated at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, and three others are at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.