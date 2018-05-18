17-year-old suspect in school shooting in custody

Explosive devices were found at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas and the surrounding areas near the high school, according to Chief Walter Braun of Santa Fe Independent School District Police.

Braun said community members should be on alert for any suspicious devices, and call 9-1-1 if they find a suspicious device.

Police Chief Jeff Powell warned residents in the area to keep a vigilant watch for “suspicious items” as “there have been confirmed reports of explosives found both on the campus and off the campus.”

He didn’t elaborate.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry then added authorities did find “suspect material” off campus, and warned people, “Anything you see, please do not touch it.”