Possible explosives found at school and off campus, district says
Possible explosive devices have been found at Santa Fe High School and off campus, the Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted.
The district said the school was evacuated, as law enforcement officials worked to render the devices safe.
Texas governor is on his way to Santa Fe High School
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just tweeted that he was headed to Santa Fe High School.
He said there will be a news conference at 1 p.m.
Santa Fe students said "#NeverAgain" in April's school walkout against gun violence
Students at Santa Fe High School participated in the national school walkout against gun violence on April 20, according to photos tweeted by one of the students.
In those photos, Santa Fe students can be seen holding a poster that says "never again" and are gathered in a small circle outside the school.
The student that tweeted the images said, "We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard."
First lady Melania Trump: "My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today"
First lady Melania Trump, who is recovering from a kidney procedure this week, just took to Twitter to share her heartfelt thoughts for Texas:
At least 12 people are hospitalized
At least 12 people from today's shooting at Santa Fe High School are being treated at multiple Texas hospitals.
Seven people are being treated at Clear Lake Regional Medical in Webster.
Two patients are being treated at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, and three others are at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Police are still searching for victims and explosives inside the school
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said law enforcement officials were searching Santa Fe High School right now for additional victims.
The sheriff said, “we don’t know if there are additional fatalities” that law enforcement has not found yet.
The sheriff's bomb unit is searching for explosives in the school but Gonzalez would not confirm if any have been found at this time.
The shooter is believed to be a student, sheriff says
The shooter is suspected of being a student at the high school, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. A second person detained is also believed to be a student at the high school.
Gonzalez said he believes the shooter is in his teens.
JUST IN: At least 8 killed in Texas school shooting, most of them students
At least eight people were killed in today's shooting at Santa Fe High School, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference. He added that a majority of the fatalities are students.
One suspect is in custody and a second person has been detained.
A police officer was also injured.
Sheriff's officials received reports of an active shooting at the school just before 8 a.m., he said.
Trump on Texas school shooting: "This has been going on too long in our country"
President Trump, speaking at an unrelated event, just spoke about the shooting at Santa Fe High School. He said shootings like today's have "been going on too long in our country" and said his administration was "determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others."
Here are his full remarks:
I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heart break over the deadly shooting at Santa fe high school in Texas, just took place moments ago. We're closely monitoring the situation and federal authorities are coordinating with local officials. This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years, too many decades now, we grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa fe high. We're with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever. My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others. Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May god heal the injured and may god comfort the wounded and may god be with the victims and with the victims’ families. Very sad day.
