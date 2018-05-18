Possible explosives found at school and off campus, district says

mukethemusical/Twitter

Students at Santa Fe High School participated in the national school walkout against gun violence on April 20, according to photos tweeted by one of the students.

In those photos, Santa Fe students can be seen holding a poster that says "never again" and are gathered in a small circle outside the school.

The student that tweeted the images said, "We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard."

We've reached out for comment from the student and will share more if we hear back.