Texas shooting suspect identified as Dimitrios  Pagourtzis, sources say

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi just issued a statement on the shooting.

"This morning, our nation was heartbroken by the horrific murder of innocent children and a teacher at Santa Fe High School. All Americans grieve for those whose lives were stolen by this tragedy, and our prayers are with the families and loved ones of who have been wounded. We are all grateful to the first responders, whose courage and heroism prevented more lives from being lost," it said.

The statement continued: “#NeverAgain. Children should never have to fear for their lives in a school classroom. Millions of young people are raising their voices and bravely, eloquently insisting on action to end the gun violence epidemic. Congress must show as much courage as they have, and act now to ensure that no other community or family must endure the unthinkable horror of gun violence. Our children deserve real leadership: a vote to prevent gun violence now.”