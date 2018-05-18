Texas high school shootingBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Texas shooting suspect identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, sources say
From CNN's Evan Perez and Jason Morris report
Dimitrios Pagourtzis is suspected of conducting the shooting today at a Texas high school, Federal law enforcement officials tell CNN and confirmed to the Houston Chronicle by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
March for Our Lives organizers: "We are with you"
March for Our Lives, a massive demonstration created by the students from the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, shared their support on Twitter for the victims of today's shooting at Santa Fe High School.
"Santa Fe, we are with you, and we will do whatever we can to support you as the days go on," the group tweeted.
Read the group's full statement:
The shooting suspect was injured, official says
From CNN's Evan Perez
Authorities are talking to the shooting suspect, who was also injured, according to a law enforcement official.
Investigators have not found the suspect in a system that tracks hand guns purchases.
8 students treated for gunshot wounds
At least 13 people from today's school shooting were treated at Texas hospitals.
Here's what we know about the victims:
- Eight high school students from Santa Fe High School were treated for gunshot wounds at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas.
- Six of the eight students have already been discharged. One patient is in fair condition and expected to remain in the hospital for several days.
- Three patients are being treated at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
- Two patients were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. They have been released.
Nancy Pelosi issues call for "a vote to prevent gun violence now"
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi just issued a statement on the shooting.
"This morning, our nation was heartbroken by the horrific murder of innocent children and a teacher at Santa Fe High School. All Americans grieve for those whose lives were stolen by this tragedy, and our prayers are with the families and loved ones of who have been wounded. We are all grateful to the first responders, whose courage and heroism prevented more lives from being lost," it said.
The statement continued: “#NeverAgain. Children should never have to fear for their lives in a school classroom. Millions of young people are raising their voices and bravely, eloquently insisting on action to end the gun violence epidemic. Congress must show as much courage as they have, and act now to ensure that no other community or family must endure the unthinkable horror of gun violence. Our children deserve real leadership: a vote to prevent gun violence now.”
Second person in custody and thought to be possible accomplice, official says
From CNN's Evan Perez reports
A second person is custody and believed to be a possible accomplice to the suspected gunman in the Texas school shooting, according to a law enforcement official said.
This person, who is 18 years old, is not the shooter, the law enforcement official said.
Texas mayor slams Congress: "Spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job"
The Democratic mayor of Dallas has strong words in the wake of the shooting at a high school outside Houston.
In it, Mayor Mike Rawlings called on members of Congress to take “substantive action” to stop mass shootings and said “history will not look kindly upon those elected officials who failed to act in the face of repeated mass murders of our children.”
He added: “Spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job.”
Texas senator: "Our hearts go out to those who are affected by this terrible tragedy"
From CNN's Ashley Killough
Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he's offered his assistance and plans to visit Santa Fe High School this afternoon following the fatal shooting.
Cornyn continued: "We all are standing by again and our hearts go out to those who are affected by this terrible tragedy.”
Investigators searching trailer where IEDs may have been assembled
From CNN's Evan Perez
Investigators are searching a trailer where it is believed the IEDs found at the Texas High School were assembled, according to a law enforcement source, who says a pressure cooker has been found.