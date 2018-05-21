The latest on the Texas school shootingBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Mourners hold moment of silence outside Santa Fe High School
A moment of silence was held this morning outside Santa Fe High School to honor the victims of Friday's shooting.
In a somber moment captured by reporters for CNN affiliates KHOU and KPRC, mourners placed their hands on a series of memorial crosses outside the high school and looked down as they quietly remembered the victims.
Students stage die-in outside Texas governor's mansion
Local students staged a die-in Sunday night outside the Texas governor’s mansion in downtown Austin.
They are seeking common-sense gun laws following Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. The “die-in” went on for 23 minutes — a minute for every school shooting since the school year started.
Hospital gives update on two victims
University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted on Monday morning that two of the shooting victims are still in the hospital. One of them is in critical condition.
The shooter's guns are still being processed
From CNN’s Evan Perez
A law enforcement official tells CNN that authorities are still trying to determine whether the shooter got the two guns used in the incident from his father.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday, “It’s my information that both of the guns used in the Santa Fe, Texas high school shooting were obtained from his father.”
However, the law enforcement official says it has not been determined if the shooter got guns from his father.
The weapons used in the shooting were a sawed-off shot gun (which is illegal without a permit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and a .38 caliber handgun purchased in the early 1990s, the official said.
Investigators have identified the original buyers, but how the weapons went from original buyer(s) ultimately to the shooter is still being determined, the official said.
CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.
The shooting suspect cannot get the death penalty or life without parole
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his hope was that the 17-year-old accused of killing 10 people there gets "swift Texas justice."
But no matter the legal case ahead, that Texas justice will not include the death penalty. In fact, the harshest punishment the suspect can receive is life with the possibility of parole.
That's due to his age and two Supreme Court cases. Read more here.