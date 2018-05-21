A law enforcement official tells CNN that authorities are still trying to determine whether the shooter got the two guns used in the incident from his father.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday, “It’s my information that both of the guns used in the Santa Fe, Texas high school shooting were obtained from his father.”

However, the law enforcement official says it has not been determined if the shooter got guns from his father.

The weapons used in the shooting were a sawed-off shot gun (which is illegal without a permit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and a .38 caliber handgun purchased in the early 1990s, the official said.

Investigators have identified the original buyers, but how the weapons went from original buyer(s) ultimately to the shooter is still being determined, the official said.

CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.