School shooting reported in Santa Clarita
Students had practiced active shooter drills before
Students at Saugus High School, where a shooter opened fire today, said they had practiced active shooter drills in school.
The drill "helped us because they said if you're not in a classroom, find a classroom," one student said.
She went on to explain how they escaped:
"We weren't by a classroom, but we couldn't run over there because we thought he was over there. We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could. We just kept running because we didn't know where he was. We learned just to run."
Sources: The suspected shooter is dead
The suspected gunman in the Saugus high school shooting is dead, two law enforcement officials tell CNN.
At least 6 people have been taken to hospitals
At least six people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.
Here's what we know about the victims:
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center: The Mission Hills hospital is treating two Saugus High School students. Hospital spokesperson Patricia Aidem said they are talking.
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: The Valencia hospital is treating three patients in critical condition and one other patient.
Kamala Harris: "Our children and communities are being terrorized"
Presidential candidate California Senator Kamala Harris addressed the shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.
She called herself "heartbroken" and expressed gratitude for the first responders at the scene.
The junior Senator, who has previously called for gun control reform, also said: "Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this."
Saugus High students say their friends are "hiding in closets" inside the school
A student from Saugus High School who spoke to reporters outside the school said, "My friends who are still stuck in school, they're hiding in closets."
"They don't know if they're safe or not and they're desperate to know the situation, so we're trying to help them out as best we can," she said.
Another student said they were "texting all our friends and making sure they were safe."
The two students said they heard five shots go off inside the school.
"It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang," one of the students said.
Asked how they responded to the shooting, one of the students said they ran outside.
"We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could," she said.
See the interview:
Police search 15-year-old suspect's home
The suspect in a shooting at Saugus High School is a 15-year-old male, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the situation in Santa Clarita, California. The same source tells CNN police are searching that suspect’s home.
Lockdown lifted for all but 2 schools in the area
School officials have lifted lockdowns for all but two schools in Santa Clarita, California, following the shooting.
Saugus and Arroyo Seco high schools remain under lockdown.
An off-duty cop heard the gunfire
The Santa Clarita Police public information officer Carrie Lujan tells CNN that at 7:25 a.m., an off-duty deputy was dropping off a student at the high school when he thought he heard gunshots.
A school resource deputy was also there at the school. They both went to investigate. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.
Here's what it looks like at Saugus High School
A shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, forced students to leave their belongings and flee as authorities look for a shooter.
At least five people were injured in the shooting, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Here's what it looks like in the area: