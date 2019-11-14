A student from Saugus High School who spoke to reporters outside the school said, "My friends who are still stuck in school, they're hiding in closets."

"They don't know if they're safe or not and they're desperate to know the situation, so we're trying to help them out as best we can," she said.

Another student said they were "texting all our friends and making sure they were safe."

The two students said they heard five shots go off inside the school.

"It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang," one of the students said.

Asked how they responded to the shooting, one of the students said they ran outside.

"We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could," she said.

See the interview: