School shooting reported in Santa Clarita
Hospital says two patients are in critical condition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital says it has received two patients in critical condition, and three other patients are en route to the hospital now.
Henry Mayor Newhall Hospital is in Valencia, California.
Here's where the shooting happened
Saugus High School is in Santa Clarita, California, which is about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Here's a look at where the campus is located:
Residents in the area told to shelter in place
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking all residents in the area to shelter in place.
The shooting suspect is still believed to be at large.
L.A. County Sheriff sets up reunification point for students and parents
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department just tweeted out a "reunification point" for parents.
They said it is at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road.
ATF is responding to the reported shooting
The bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives just tweeted it is also responding to the school.
Police: All schools in the area are on lockdown
The LA County Sheriffs office just tweeted that schools in the district are on lockdown.
Here are aerials from above the school
Multiple police cars and ambulances can be seen outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, right now.
This is what the scene looks like from above:
At least 3 victims reported
At least three victims on gurneys have been taken out of the high school, as seen on affiliate aerials.
Saugus High School and two nearby elementary schools are on lockdown, according to LA County Sheriff’s Department.
Shooting reported at California high school
Los Angeles County Sheriffs are responding to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita for a reported shooting.
Students can be seen in aerial footage from affiliates being evacuated from the school.
The suspect is an Asian male.