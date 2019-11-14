US
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

live news

Live

Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

Live Updates

School shooting reported in Santa Clarita

By Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:38 p.m. ET, November 14, 2019
1 hr 20 min ago

Police: All schools in the area are on lockdown

The LA County Sheriffs office just tweeted that schools in the district are on lockdown.

1 hr 22 min ago

Here are aerials from above the school

Multiple police cars and ambulances can be seen outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, right now.

This is what the scene looks like from above:

KCAL
KCAL

1 hr 26 min ago

At least 3 victims reported

At least three victims on gurneys have been taken out of the high school, as seen on affiliate aerials.

Saugus High School and two nearby elementary schools are on lockdown, according to LA County Sheriff’s Department.

1 hr 28 min ago

Shooting reported at California high school

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are responding to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita for a reported shooting.

Students can be seen in aerial footage from affiliates being evacuated from the school.

The suspect is an Asian male.