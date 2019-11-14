Live Updates
School shooting reported in Santa Clarita
Police: All schools in the area are on lockdown
The LA County Sheriffs office just tweeted that schools in the district are on lockdown.
Here are aerials from above the school
Multiple police cars and ambulances can be seen outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, right now.
This is what the scene looks like from above:
At least 3 victims reported
At least three victims on gurneys have been taken out of the high school, as seen on affiliate aerials.
Saugus High School and two nearby elementary schools are on lockdown, according to LA County Sheriff’s Department.
Shooting reported at California high school
Los Angeles County Sheriffs are responding to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita for a reported shooting.
Students can be seen in aerial footage from affiliates being evacuated from the school.
The suspect is an Asian male.