Deadly shooting at California high school
LA County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference
The LA County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET at its Santa Clarita Station.
Saugus High School shooting victim identified
The 15-year-old girl killed in the Saugus High School shooting is Grace Anne Muehlberger, according to Los Angeles County Coroner.
The LA County Sheriff’s Office has put a security hold on the case, preventing the release of any details beyond name, birth and death date, and case number, spokesperson Sarah Ardalani tells CNN.
Authorities earlier had said she was 16.
Instagram account in question does not belong to the shooter
Instagram has informed CNN that the account initially identified by law enforcement as belonging to the shooter is not his.
"We disabled this account for violating our policies. We can confirm it did not belong to the shooter," Instagram said in a statement last night.
Shooting survivor released from hospital
One patient from the Saugus High School shooting has been treated and released from Henry Mayo Hospital, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.
Only one patient remains at Henry Mayo, who is in critical condition.
That's believed to be the shooter.
Saugus shooting suspect had access to and knowledge of weapons
The suspected shooter in the Saugus shooting, who CNN has identified as Nathaniel Berhow, had access to weapons and was proficient in using them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect’s father was a hunter and possessed firearms. There were other firearms found in the house, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview on non-affiliate KTTV.
Discussing the surveillance video from the high school, Villanueva noted the suspect cleared a malfunction quickly. “The suspect had knowledge and practical use of the weapon,” Villanueva said.
Berhow’s motive remains unclear. There is no indication of the shooter being being a social outcast, or a victim of bullying, the sheriff said.
One of the children killed is the family member of an L.A. County Sheriff's Department employee.
“The 14 year old boy is the nephew of one of my employees,” Villanueva said.
The sheriff praised the active shooting drills that have been conducted at the school, saying the students did as they were trained – run. He added that trauma kits in the classroom were used to attend to the victims immediately.
First responders were on the scene in seconds. They were off-duty officers who had dropped off their kids at school.
The first people at the scene were three off-duty law enforcement officers who were dropping off their children at the school.
Detective Daniel Finn of the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station was driving away when he heard gunshots and saw terrified children run out. He turned his car around and rushed into the school, the sheriff said.
Officer Sean Yanez of Inglewood police and LAPD's Gus Ramirez also rushed to the scene, Villanueva added. All three were off-duty and entered the school within seconds, he said.
"It's a tragedy every way you look at it, but there's a silver lining behind this: the fact that off-duty first responders were there and did not hesitate ... and they rendered first aid immediately," the sheriff said.
The officers saw a gun and figured the threat was likely over and focused on saving victims, he said.
Doctors say 2 girls who survived the shooting are doing well and should be discharged today or tomorrow
Trauma surgeons Dr. Boris Borazjani and Dr. Evan Valle just updated the media assembled at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California, about two female victims who survived the shooting and were taken there.
One, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound below her belly button. The bullet had lodged in her hip. Dr. Borazjani said they cleaned out the wound and removed the bullet, and the teen is currently recovering. He expects she will be discharged in the next day or two.
The second victim treated at the hospital, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the left shoulder and lower abdomen, though the bullet didn't fracture any bones. She is doing well and recovering, and should be home in a day or two as well.
Dr. D. W. Donovan, a chaplain and chief mission integration officer at the medical center, said caretakers would be focused on the mental health of these victims, too. He's already spoken with the families about how to talk with their children about the event.
It took the shooter just 16 seconds from start to finish
The shooting at Saugus High School took 16 seconds from start to finish, Capt. Kent Wegener said during a press conference Thursday.
The shooter walked into the school's quad area Thursday morning carrying a backpack. He retrieved a .45-caliber pistol without saying a word and fired one round, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
After shooting one student, he cleared a jam on the weapon and fired an additional four rounds at others, then himself.
"That ended it all in 16 seconds," the sheriff added.
Two teens are dead after a 16-year-old gunman shot 5 classmates and himself in 16 seconds, cops say
A teen whose birthday was Thursday went to his Southern California high school, pulled a pistol from his backpack and shot five classmates and himself in 16 seconds, authorities said.
Two victims -- a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy -- died at a hospital.
Three students were wounded and taken by ambulance from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, officials said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the 16-year-old suspected gunman is in critical condition. He used the last bullet from a .45-caliber pistol on himself, authorities said.
The sheriff told "Anderson Cooper 360˚" the student fired one time, then apparently had a problem with the gun before firing again.
The suspect's name is Nathaniel Berhow, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
Click or tap here to read our story on the Saugus High School shooting. We'll be bringing you updates from Santa Clarita today as we learn more.