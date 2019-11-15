The suspected shooter in the Saugus shooting, who CNN has identified as Nathaniel Berhow, had access to weapons and was proficient in using them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect’s father was a hunter and possessed firearms. There were other firearms found in the house, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview on non-affiliate KTTV.

Discussing the surveillance video from the high school, Villanueva noted the suspect cleared a malfunction quickly. “The suspect had knowledge and practical use of the weapon,” Villanueva said.

Berhow’s motive remains unclear. There is no indication of the shooter being being a social outcast, or a victim of bullying, the sheriff said.

One of the children killed is the family member of an L.A. County Sheriff's Department employee.

“The 14 year old boy is the nephew of one of my employees,” Villanueva said.

The sheriff praised the active shooting drills that have been conducted at the school, saying the students did as they were trained – run. He added that trauma kits in the classroom were used to attend to the victims immediately.