The first people at the scene were three off-duty law enforcement officers who were dropping off their children at the school.

Detective Daniel Finn of the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station was driving away when he heard gunshots and saw terrified children run out. He turned his car around and rushed into the school, the sheriff said.

Officer Sean Yanez of Inglewood police and LAPD's Gus Ramirez also rushed to the scene, Villanueva added. All three were off-duty and entered the school within seconds, he said.

"It's a tragedy every way you look at it, but there's a silver lining behind this: the fact that off-duty first responders were there and did not hesitate ... and they rendered first aid immediately," the sheriff said.

The officers saw a gun and figured the threat was likely over and focused on saving victims, he said.