Doctors say 2 girls who survived the shooting are doing well and should be discharged today or tomorrow

Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California, give an update.

Trauma surgeons Dr. Boris Borazjani and Dr. Evan Valle just updated the media assembled at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California, about two female victims who survived the shooting and were taken there.

One, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound below her belly button. The bullet had lodged in her hip. Dr. Borazjani said they cleaned out the wound and removed the bullet, and the teen is currently recovering. He expects she will be discharged in the next day or two.

The second victim treated at the hospital, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the left shoulder and lower abdomen, though the bullet didn't fracture any bones. She is doing well and recovering, and should be home in a day or two as well.

Dr. D. W. Donovan, a chaplain and chief mission integration officer at the medical center, said caretakers would be focused on the mental health of these victims, too. He's already spoken with the families about how to talk with their children about the event.