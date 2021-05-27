Ash Kalra, who represents San Jose in the California State Assembly and is a former board chair of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, said yesterday's rail yard shooting is “shattering” and “a nightmare.”
“It's heartbreaking. You can see the pain in the community, the outpouring of concern. But it's something as we hear the rattling off of all the places this occurs that happens in so many places. It's unacceptable,” Kalra said on CNN’s “New Day.”
Kalra noted how transit workers have been working through the pandemic for more than a year.
“We see a light at the end of the tunnel and then this tragedy strikes,” he said.
While California has gun violence prevention legislation like red-flag laws and background checks, Kalra said it is up to Congress to pass large-scale reform.
“This is a cultural phenomenon that doesn't happen anywhere else, and we have a complete lack of action from the federal government, mostly because we have a GOP that refuses to act on any type of restrictions on gun use, including battleground checks, which are so wildly popular amongst all Americans in a bipartisan manner,” he said.
“I just want this to end. We all do,” he added.
Watch: