San Jose shooting

The Covid-19 pandemic

What's moving markets today

Deadly shooting in San Jose, California

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:43 p.m. ET, May 26, 2021
12 Posts
14 min ago

San Jose mayor on fatalities: "We mourn our lost coworkers"

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

 

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will join law enforcement to address reporters in an update at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to spokesperson Rachel Davis. 

“In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated,” Liccardo tweeted.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata also weighed in with a tweet, “Our sincerest condolences and prayers to the victims' families and our communities during this tragic incident. Thank you to all the brave and courageous first responders.”

 

18 min ago

SOON: Officials will give another update on the shooting

Authorities are expected to hold another media briefing about the deadly shooting in San Jose, California, at 9:30 a.m. ET local time, or 12:30 p.m. ET.

At officials' last briefing last hour, Russell Davis from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said there are "multiple fatalities" and "multiple injuries" following the shooting at the VTA light rail yard. He did not say exactly how many people were dead or injured.

Russell also said the suspect is dead. The shooter has not been identified.

38 min ago

San Jose mayor: "Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost"

Additional details on today's deadly shooting at a VTA light rail yard in San Jose will be provided at 12:30 p.m. ET, Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted.

"Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting," he said.

Liccardo also confirmed the suspect is dead.

54 min ago

California governor says he's "in close contact" with law enforcement officials on the shooting

From CNN's Amanda Watts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted on the San Jose shooting, saying his office is in close contact with local law enforcement.

“We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely,” the tweet reads.

Police in San Jose responded to a shooting near a Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard on Wednesday morning, the police department said.

1 hr ago

Suspect "confirmed deceased," law enforcement official says

Russell Davis from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said the suspect involved in today's shooting is "confirmed deceased." He would not give details on the cause of death.

He said the public is safe at this point.

Davis noted that multiple agencies are working on the ongoing investigation.

46 min ago

Law enforcement official: There are "multiple fatalities"

Law enforcement officials said that there are "multiple fatalities" in the shooting at a California rail yard this morning.

There are "multiple victims and we have multiple casualties at this point," Russell Davis, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said at a press conference. 

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," the official said.

Several agencies responded to “multiple shots fired” at the VTA rail yard after receiving numerous 911 calls at 6:34 a.m. ET.

Davis said the victims are Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees and the suspect is confirmed deceased.

A family reunification center has been set up at 55 West Younger Ave. in San Jose.

34 min ago

NOW: Sheriff's officials hold a briefing

Officials from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office are holding a media briefing about the shooting at a light rail yard.

The office moments ago said the "shooter is down," but more details — including any possible victims — remain unclear.

1 hr 11 min ago

San Jose shooting suspect is dead and there are multiple casualties, rail yard spokesperson says 

The suspect in the San Jose, California, shooting is deceased, according to VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress.

“Multiple casualties, extent of injuries still being determined,” she said in an email.

Employees are evacuated and the sheriff’s office at Younger is a reunification location for employees and families.

1 hr 17 min ago

San Jose mayor says active shooter “no longer a threat”

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Police cars line streets around the scene of the shooting. KGO

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just said an active shooter at a transportation light rail yard is “no longer a threat.”

“A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available,” the tweet said.

CNN has confirmed a local middle school, Muwekma Ohlone Middle School, is on lockdown, according to a receptionist at the school. The school is about two blocks from VTA Light Rail Facility.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference soon.