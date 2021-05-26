San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will join law enforcement to address reporters in an update at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to spokesperson Rachel Davis.

“In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated,” Liccardo tweeted.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata also weighed in with a tweet, “Our sincerest condolences and prayers to the victims' families and our communities during this tragic incident. Thank you to all the brave and courageous first responders.”