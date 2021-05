The shooting reported in downtown San Jose is at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, a light rail official says.

“We do have reports of an active shooter, it is our light rail maintenance yard,” Brandi Childress, VTA spokesperson, says.

She says the sheriff and police are on scene and are asking people to avoid the area. “We have evacuated employees,” she said, calm but clearly shaken.

CNN has reached out to Amalgamated Transit Union 265 and the National Amalgamated Transit Union for comment.