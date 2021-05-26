San Jose shooter "spoke angrily about his co-workers and bosses," ex-wife says

Sam Cassidy, the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at a San Jose light rail yard where eight people were killed Wednesday, spoke angrily about his coworkers and resented his work, his ex-wife told a Northern California news outlet.

“He had two sides,” Cassidy’s ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told the Bay Area News Group, a CNN-affiliate, outside her home Wednesday. “When he was in a good mood, he was a great guy. When he was mad, he was mad.”

Nelms told the outlet, “he often spoke angrily about his co-workers and bosses, and at times directed his anger at her.”

Cassidy and all of the victims were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), officials said. Authorities have not identified a motive in the shooting and it is not yet clear whether those killed were targeted.

According to the Bay Area News Group, Nelms said during their marriage, Cassidy “resented what he saw as unfair work assignments” and “would rant about his job when he got home.”

Nelms, reached by CNN on Facebook, did not respond to questions about Cassidy. Subsequent phone calls went unanswered.

Nelms was married to Cassidy for about 10 years until the couple filed for divorce in 2005. She has not been in touch with her ex-husband for about 13 years, according to the outlet.

“He just thought that some people got more easy-going things at work, and he’d get the harder jobs,” she reportedly told the Bay Area News Group.