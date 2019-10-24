Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The Sonoma County Sheriff's says the entire community of Geyserville must evacuate now.

They are urging resident to head south to the evacuation centers set up in Healdsburg Community Center and Windsor High School.

The mandatory evacuation came just 11 minutes after the Sheriff's office issued an evacuation warning advisory.

Some background: The Kincade Fire has been spreading rapidly around Sonoma County.

Wind gusts over the fire are currently over 50mph, but have been as high as hurricane force, with a wind gust of 76mph recorded

Humidity readings are in the 10-15% range over the fire which is also helping the explosive fire growth

Much of the state could see fires today with over 25 million under red flag warnings