Wildfires threaten California
The sun is rising over the Kincade Fire
The sun is finally rising over the Kincade Fire this morning. Rick Unvarsky took this video from his home near Healdsburg, California.
The fire has spread to over 10,000 acres and is threatening the nearby community of Geyserville, California, which is under a mandatory evacuation.
The Kincade Fire burned so intense it was raining fire
New video from CNN affiliate KCRA's Brian Hickey shows a terrifying scene from earlier this morning. As Hickey stood on Geysers Road, the sky was raining fire.
"Erratic wind is pushing this fire in every direction," he wrote.
It's raining ash in Geyserville, California as the community evacuates
Video from the Geyserville Fire Protection District shows the rapidly deteriorating scene in Geyserville. The entire community is now a under mandatory evacuation as the Kincade Fire nears.
Ash is seen falling in the video as sirens cut through the darkness. Authorities are quickly working to make sure the community is evacuated.
Sen. Kamala Harris: "Everyone in Geyserville must evacuate immediately. This is not optional"
Sen. Kamala Harris of California took to Twitter to urge residents of Geyserville to evacuate as the Kincade Fire bears down.
Harris, who is running for president, called the evacuations "not optional."
The Sonoma County Sheriff has also called for Geyserville residents to evacuate and head south to centers set up in Healdsburg Community Center and Windsor High School.
Hurricane-force wind gusts are rapidly spreading California wildfires
Wind gusts as high as 76 mph were spreading the Kincade fire overnight. Now winds will slowly ease in Northern California, while in Southern California winds are just now picking up.
CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest California wildfire weather forecast.
Mandatory evacuation ordered for Geyserville, California
The Sonoma County Sheriff's says the entire community of Geyserville must evacuate now.
They are urging resident to head south to the evacuation centers set up in Healdsburg Community Center and Windsor High School.
The mandatory evacuation came just 11 minutes after the Sheriff's office issued an evacuation warning advisory.
Some background: The Kincade Fire has been spreading rapidly around Sonoma County.
Wind gusts over the fire are currently over 50mph, but have been as high as hurricane force, with a wind gust of 76mph recorded
Humidity readings are in the 10-15% range over the fire which is also helping the explosive fire growth
Much of the state could see fires today with over 25 million under red flag warnings
Fast moving fire threatens Geyserville, California
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has just sent out an advisory alerting residents of Geyserville, California. The community is now under an evacuation warning.
Authorities say that because the Kincade Fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane, and is heading west, residents in Geyserville need to be prepared to evacuate.
The Kincade Fire is so big a satellite picked up its heat signature
Since the fire began, the Kincade Fire has been spreading rapidly. Overnight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES 17 satellite picked up the inferno's heat signature.
Old Water Fire evacuation center opens
The San Bernandino National Forest says an evacuation center has been opened for those under a mandatory evacuation.
About 80 homes have been evacuated from the path of the blaze.