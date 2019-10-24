Wildfires threaten California
The Kincade Fire is so big a satellite picked up its heat signature
Since the fire began, the Kincade Fire has been spreading rapidly. Overnight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES 17 satellite picked up the inferno's heat signature.
328 people are fighting the Kincade Fire
In a new incident report, CALFIRE says there are 328 people and 53 engines responding to the Kincade Fire. Three bulldozers are also assisting.
Officials say the blaze started at 9:27 p.m. and has since spread to 10,000 acres.
Currently, only two structures have been damaged.
CALFIRE says that structures and pwoerlines are threatened by the blaze.
Old Water Fire size spreads to 75 acres
The San Bernardino National Forest says the Old Water Fire has grown in size and that 75 acres are burning. There's zero percent containment as of this time.
Winds are still gusting up to 50 mph and authorities have evacuated approximately 80 homes.
They are still awaiting an evacuation center to be set up.
Red Cross opens two evacuation centers for Kincade Fire
Over 10,000 acres are burning in the Kincade Fire. Police have posted mandatory evacuations for a number of communities threatened by the rapidly moving blaze.
Now the local Red Cross is responding by opening two evacuation centers in the area.
More evacuations ordered for Old Water Fire
San Bernardino County Fire officials are ordering more evacuations for areas threatened by the Old Water fire. CALFIRE says that the fire is over 50 acres.
This is what the Kincade Fire looks like from above
Public safety agencies across the area are working together to track and fight the Kincade Fire.
Video published by the Sonoma County Sheriff's office shows the view of the fire directly underneath their Henry-1 helicopter unit.
Watch the video below:
Kincade Fire spreads across region
The Kincade Fire is growing in Sonoma County and has now engulfed 10,000 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire this morning.
Evacuation orders are still in place.
The fire is near Geyserville, about 80 miles north of San Francisco.
Old Water Fire burning in San Bernardino
Mandatory evacuations were ordered this morning for a portion of North San Bernardino after a brush fire broke out Wednesday.
The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, began near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted at 2:17 a.m.
The fire had burned between 50 and 100 acres and had the potential for “large growth as Santa Ana winds pick up,” the San Bernardino National Forest later tweeted.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the areas of Mariposa Drive and David Way near 40th Street, the National Forest tweeted just after 4 a.m. Arrowhead Road off of Waterman Canyon was also under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the National Forest. An evacuation center location was still being determined.