Former President George W. Bush said Ruth Bader Ginsburg "dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality," according to a statement he released along with his wife, Laura, shortly after the Supreme Court justice's death was announced this evening.
Here's the statement:
"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family," Bush said.