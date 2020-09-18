Betsy West and Julie Cohen, directors of the hit documentary "RBG," said Ruth Bader Ginsburg "earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women" following news of her passing today.
"Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women. When we asked her several years ago how she wanted she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, 'Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren,'" the filmmaking pair said in a statement.
"RBG" was nominated for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards in 2019.