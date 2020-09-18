President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump took the stage in Bemidji, Minnesota, minutes before the news broke that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and he has not acknowledged the late Supreme Court justice, appearing not to know the news as he continues his rally.

The White House referred reporters to comments the President made in August during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt about a replacement on the high court, when he said he would absolutely seek to fill a seat that opened suddenly. "I would move quickly. Why not? I mean they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position."

As Trump continued his rally, attendees muttered the news to each other with one supporter telling the other: "Did you see the news about RBG? I don't think he knows."

At one moment someone in the back of the rally shouted "RBG just died" but Trump did not seem to hear.