By Fernando Alfonso III, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:42 p.m. ET, September 18, 2020
3 min ago

Directors of "RBG" say they are "crushed" over Ginsburg's death

Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Betsy West and Julie Cohen, directors of the hit documentary "RBG," said Ruth Bader Ginsburg "earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women" following news of her passing today.

"Like so many Americans, we are crushed by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even had she not become a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg earned a place in history for what she did to win equally for American women. When we asked her several years ago how she wanted she wanted to be remembered, she said with characteristic modesty, 'Just as someone who did whatever she could, with whatever limited talent she had, to move society along in the direction I would like it to be for my children and grandchildren,'" the filmmaking pair said in a statement.

"RBG" was nominated for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards in 2019.

1 min ago

Bernie Sanders says Ginsburg's death is a "tremendous loss to our country"

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Ruth Bader Ginsburg "will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history."

Her death "is a tremendous loss to our country," he tweeted.

Here's his full message:

12 min ago

Jimmy Carter remembers Ginsburg as "a staunch advocate for gender equality"

Former President Jimmy Carter remembered Ginsburg as a "powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality" in a statement following her death.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, said they "join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman."

Here's the full statement from the Carters:

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
12 min ago

Tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes honor Ginsburg

In a sign that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg touched Americans far and wide, tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes have shared their condolences online for the late Supreme Court justice.

"My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow," King tweeted.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe called Ginsburg's death a "devastating" and "incalculable loss."

Read the tweets:

9 min ago

Trump, who's hosting a rally, does not appear to know Ginsburg has died

From CNN's Allie Malloy and Jim Acosta 

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump took the stage in Bemidji, Minnesota, minutes before the news broke that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and he has not acknowledged the late Supreme Court justice, appearing not to know the news as he continues his rally. 

The White House referred reporters to comments the President made in August during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt about a replacement on the high court, when he said he would absolutely seek to fill a seat that opened suddenly. "I would move quickly. Why not? I mean they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position." 

As Trump continued his rally, attendees muttered the news to each other with one supporter telling the other: "Did you see the news about RBG? I don't think he knows." 

At one moment someone in the back of the rally shouted "RBG just died" but Trump did not seem to hear. 

20 min ago

Nancy Pelosi orders US Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Ginsburg

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a tweet from one of her staff members.

“Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Drew Hammill, her deputy chief of staff, tweeted.

Read the message:

21 min ago

New York leaders mourn Ginsburg, "a daughter of Brooklyn"

New York leaders are morning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was born in Brooklyn in 1933.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was "crushed" by the loss, tweeting that Ginsburg was a "daughter of Brooklyn" and a "tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality." 

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's "heart breaks" with her death.

"During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration," Cuomo wrote.

18 min ago

Hillary Clinton says Ginsburg "paved the way for so many women"

Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton paid her respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Twitter this evening, where she said "there will never be another like her."

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," Clinton tweeted.

Read the message:

22 min ago

George W. Bush says Ginsburg "inspired more than one generation of women and girls"

From CNN's Kevin Bohn

Former President George W. Bush said Ruth Bader Ginsburg "dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality," according to a statement he released along with his wife, Laura, shortly after the Supreme Court justice's death was announced this evening.

Here's the statement:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family," Bush said.