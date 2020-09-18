Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the court announced. She was 87.

The Supreme Court justice was born on March 15, 1933. She was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton, and became the second woman appointed to the bench.

Ginsburg achieved an icon status, particularly among young lawyers — and her dissents enhanced her prominence. The "Notorious RBG" meme, a play on the rapper Notorious B.I.G.," began as fans responded to her dissenting opinion in a case in which the conservative majority curtailed the reach of the federal Voting Rights Act. She was also one of the four dissenting votes in Bush V. Gore, which resolved the disputed 2000 Presidential election in favor of George W. Bush.

Before being nominated to the Supreme Court, she served as a US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and a law professor. Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired with tenure at Columbia University School of Law.