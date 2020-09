New York leaders are morning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was born in Brooklyn in 1933.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was "crushed" by the loss, tweeting that Ginsburg was a "daughter of Brooklyn" and a "tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality."

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's "heart breaks" with her death.

"During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration," Cuomo wrote.