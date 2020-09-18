Tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes honor Ginsburg

In a sign that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg touched Americans far and wide, tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes have shared their condolences online for the late Supreme Court justice.
"My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow," King tweeted.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe called Ginsburg's death a "devastating" and "incalculable loss."
