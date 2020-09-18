Supreme Court justices release statements on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sen. Linsey Graham departs from the Senate Floor after a vote on Wednesday, September 16. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated that he would attempt to advance a Supreme Court nominee from President Trump this year.

On Twitter, Graham pointed people to remarks he made on filling a Supreme Court seat earlier this year.

Graham also quoted Trump’s tweet which called for the GOP to act quickly on a nominee, saying, “I fully understand where the President is coming from.”

One of the articles Graham posted on Twitter was an interview he did with “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” in which he explained that he would try and confirm a Supreme Court nominee if there was an opening, even though it is an election year.

He told Van Susteren that he believed this situation would be different than with Merrick Garland because in this case, the Senate and the executive bodies are controlled by the same party, which was not the case in 2016.