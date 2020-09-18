First lady Melania Trump says Ginsburg's "spirit will live on in all she has inspired"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has set the stage for a political battle over the future of the highest court.

Addressing the liberal justice's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday evening, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

But Ginsburg told her granddaughter she wanted her replacement to be appointed by the next president, NPR reported.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death.

Former president Obama, in a statement mourning Ginsburg, also called for Senate Republicans to uphold the standard they set in 2016 when they blocked his nominee.

Here's a look at how long is has taken to confirm Supreme Court justices:

Brett Kavanaugh (88 days)

Nominated 7/10/18

Confirmed: 10/6/18

Neil Gorsuch (65 days)

Nominated: 2/1/17

Confirmed: 4/7/17

Elena Kagan (87 days)

Nominated: 5/10/10

Confirmed: 8/5/10

Sonia Sotomayor (66 days)

Nominated: 6/1/09

Confirmed: 8/6/09

Samuel Alito (82 days)

Nominated: 11/10/05

Confirmed: 1/31/06

John Roberts (62 days)

Nominated: 7/29/05

Confirmed: 9/29/05

(Note: Roberts was nominated twice by Bush but in immediate succession. The first was to replace O’Connor, but upon the death of Rehnquist, his initial nomination was withdrawn and resubmitted as a nomination for Chief Justice. There are 23 days between his second nomination on Sept. 6 and his confirmation)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (42 days)

Nominated: 6/22/93

Confirmed: 8/3/93

Clarence Thomas (99 days)