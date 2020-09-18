Justice Ginsburg's former law clerk describes what it was like working with her: "She was my idol"

Amanda Tyler, former law clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said the late Supreme Court justice was her idol and made everyone do "their best work."

“I think all of us who have had the privilege, and true honor of serving as a law clerk to the justice are just reeling tonight. It was one of the greatest honors of my life to be her law clerk, and it was so extraordinary and have an experience. She was my idol. How many people get to say they work for their idol?” Tyler told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“She was meticulous. She had the highest standards. I like to analogize working for her with being on a sports team, with someone like Michael Jordan. She was so great, that she made everyone do their best work, and be at their best,” Tyler continued.

According to CNN's Ariane De Vogue, Ginsburg was working on a book with Tyler at the time of her death. It was based on her life on gender equality.

Watch the interview: