At least 4 GOP senators have said they will oppose a vote for a new justice before the election

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed US and state flags across to be lowered to half-staff “immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined," he said in a statement following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time,” Lamont said, calling Ginsburg “a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all.”

Elsewhere around the northeast: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called Ginsburg “an inspiration to countless young women and girls across our nation, and around the globe.”

“We have been made a better nation, and a better people, through her reasoned approach and sharp-minded opinions,” Murphy said.