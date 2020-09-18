"Notorious RBG" co-author explains Ginsburg’s "superhero status in American culture"

Shana Knizhnik, who created the blog Notorious RBG in 2013 and co-authored a book by the same name, explained why Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and work resonated with young people — and young women, in particular.
Knizhnik discussed how the blog's name was inspired by the rapper Notorious B.I.G., a Brooklyn native, like Ginsburg.
“It started out as a joke, right? It was sort of a play on contrasts between this amazing rapper who died very early in life and this diminutive…octogenarian Supreme Court justice,” Knizhnik, a lawyer, told CNN.
She said that Ginsburg served as a role model for many young people.
“I think that her notoriety, her incredible, superhero status in American culture was something that people were sort of yearning for and especially young people and young women in particular. Because, you know, we just don't have that many role models to look up to who have achieved what she had achieved and also who had fought so much in her own life for the values that we're still fighting for today,” she said.
Ginsburg officiated Knizhnik’s wedding ceremony one year ago today.
