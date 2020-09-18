Ginsburg said she didn't want to be replaced on Supreme Court "until a new president is installed"

According to a statement obtained by NPR, Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter just days before her death that her "most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC, the court said. A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.

