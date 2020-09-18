Mourners are holding a candlelight vigil outside of the Supreme Court

Kalina Newman

Kalina Newman said she was having dinner with her boyfriend in Alexandria, Virginia, when she got the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. She rushed to the Supreme Court when she heard.

“I immediate got my meal packed up, and we went to the grocery store to pick up flowers,” Newman told CNN.

People had already put out signs and candles when they got there.

“As soon as I saw the candles and felt how peaceful it was, I began to cry,” she said.

Newman is the Eastern Regional Communications Coordinator for the AFL-CIO.

“As a young woman with a passion for progressive politics, she taught me to never take no for an answer,” she said when asked what Ginsburg meant to her.