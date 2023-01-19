Zelensky: Supply of Western-made tanks to Ukraine remains "pressing and very sensitive"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday the supply of Western-made tanks to Ukraine continues to be "pressing and very sensitive" in his nation's war against Russia.

Zelensky told journalists the impasse over the tanks “depends on a lot of reasons and unfortunately does not depend on Ukraine's wish.”

Speaking alongside European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv, Zelensky celebrated the fact that several countries had come forward saying they would like to send some of their tanks to Ukraine, but added that in most cases they require permission from manufacturing countries.

“We all are waiting for the approval of the country which has the rights on the particular license,” Zelensky explained.

One of the countries concerned is Germany, which produces the Leopard tank. Poland, Denmark and others have said they want to send some of their Leopard to Ukraine but Berlin has been reluctant to approve the supply German-made tanks, to avoid escalation with Moscow.

“We put as much political pressure, as we can, but most importantly our pressure is based on the solid arguments,” Zelensky said. “The courage of our warriors and motivation of Ukrainian people is not enough against thousands of tanks of Russian Federation.”

Zelensky also said Ukraine was looking at other avenues, namely internal production, but added he did not want to give too much away to Russia.

“Time and speed are important. Each minute is a human life. The faster we are able to deoccupy our territory, the faster we become more powerful, the more our citizens' lives will be spared,” he added, saying current supplies were not coming in fast enough.