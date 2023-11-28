Jimmy Carter won't deliver remarks, but plans to stay for the entire tribute service, grandson says
The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter told CNN his grandfather will not deliver any remarks during today's tribute service for his grandmother but plans to attend the entire event.
“He really can’t do that, physically,” Jason Carter said with regards to his grandfather speaking at the event. “He plans to stay throughout. But he is very physically diminished."
“I would say that he is coming to the end of his life, and so the family has no expectations for how long he will be able to stay. But we all know that he wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Carter said.
Carter also told CNN that his grandmother envisioned exactly what today’s tribute service would look like and designed the program before she died.
“We are doing exactly what she wanted at the service,” Carter said. “She would have been amazed and gratified by the outpouring of love and support.”
The church is starting to fill up ahead of today's tribute service for Rosalynn Carter
A line of chartered Emory University buses for invited guests have started to arrive at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta for today’s tribute service for Rosalynn Carter, according to an invited guest and close friend of the Carters who would prefer not to be named.
Guests were shuttled to a security checkpoint near the church, then directed to their seats.
Former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young has arrived at the church, which is filled with people sitting and mingling.
Melania Trump expected to make rare public appearance today as she takes her place in former first ladies club
Former first lady Melania Trump is expected tomake a rare public appearance Tuesday as an attendee of the tribute service for Rosalynn Carter in Georgia.
The appearance will mark Trump stepping into a more traditional former first lady role, as she joins current first lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton to pay tribute to Carter. It is common for sitting and former first ladies to attend the funerals of former first ladies.
Former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former President Bill Clinton are also expected to attend Carter’s funeral.
Melania Trump has largely avoided the public eye since leaving Washington in January 2021, even as her husband pursues another campaign to return to the White House. A source close to the former first lady told CNN most of her focus remains on their son, Barron, who is expected to graduate high school in Florida next year.
While Trump attended her husband’s presidential announcement last November, she has not joined him for any other public campaign events or his multiple court appearances. Still, sources familiar with their relationship tell CNN she supports her husband’s decision to run for president.
Her legacy lives in her butterfly gardens, longtime friend of Rosalynn Carter says
A longtime friend and neighbor of Rosalynn Carter said the former first lady’s legacy lives on through the thousands of butterfly gardens planted across the country as part of her initiative to save the Monarch butterfly.
CNN spoke with Annette Wise on November 20 as she tended a butterfly garden located just a few feet from the Carter family home where the former first lady passed away the day before. She is the co-founder and president of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden Trail organization.
Wise, who has been friends with the Carters since the 70s, told CNN Rosalynn “was one of the most generous, kind people you could ever meet.”
“She was a remarkable lady, a very kindhearted, caring person. She cared for people, but she cared for nature. And her love for butterflies was because of her memories of her childhood, being in her mother’s flowerbeds,” Wise said.
The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden Trail came about years ago, when the former first lady read about the threatened Monarch Butterfly population. She called on Wise for advice on what she should plant in her own garden to create a habitat to help the Monarchs and all other pollinators.
From there, Wise says it grew into several butterfly gardens around Plains, then Georgia, and eventually more than 3,000 public and private gardens across the country — and even internationally — as part of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden trail.
Once a year, the organization hosts a symposium in Plains to teach the public about what butterflies need to survive and how to create a butterfly-friendly habitat.
Wise spent part of her Saturday tending to the Carter’s patio garden, something she said she’s done for years for her friend.
“It’s just been an honor to know her and to call her a friend — and to work with her and know her,” Wise told CNN.
“It was not unusual for her to tell you that she loved you,” Wise said of her friendship with Carter. “She would call or email me, keep up with the gardens and what was going on. It just brought her a lot of joy that people were interested in nature. “
Wise said Carter “would have just loved” seeing all the butterflies enjoying the flowers and sunshine in the garden, where — despite it being late November — flowers were still in bloom. One of those flowers, the “Rosalynn Carter” Camelia, a variety that is named for the former first lady.
“It’s a beautiful, pink camelia,” Wise explained as she showed off the flower inside the butterfly garden. “The camelia just bloomed Friday, so it was just real special for it to begin to bloom at this time.”
There are several gardens located around Plains, where signs celebrating and thanking the late first lady and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, dot businesses and private homes.
The flags in downtown Plains and at the old Plains High School, where Rosalynn Carter graduated as valedictorian in 1944, fly at half-staff to honor her life. The old high school now serves as a museum as part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic site.
Wise says one of the best — and easiest — ways for people to honor the former first lady is to plant and register their own butterfly gardens with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail organization.
“We’ve love for people who are interested in sharing Mrs. Rosalynn’s love for butterflies to join the trail, be part of it,” said Wise, who added it is free to join.
Rosalynn Carter's children and grandchildren will be at today's tribute
All four of the children of former first lady Rosalynn Carter will attend the tribute service scheduled for this afternoon at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, according to a Carter Center spokesperson.
All 11 of Carter’s living grandchildren are also expected to attend today, the spokesperson said.
No information on whether the Carter's 14 great-grandchildren will attend has been provided.
Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, is also expected to attend his wife's memorial service.
The Clintons and Michelle Obama are traveling on Air Force One with the Bidens, White House says
Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama are traveling to Georgia on Air Force One with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, the White House said Tuesday.
Rosalynn Carter, who as first lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president's spouse, died Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96, according to the Carter Center.
Throughout her life, the former first lady was an advocate for various causes, including human rights, mental health, early childhood immunization and conflict resolution.
The Carters were married in 1946. The former president, reflecting on his accomplishments in 2015, said, "The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn."
Rosalynn Carter, who as first lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president’s spouse, died on November 19 at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center.
Rosalynn Carter passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Plains, Georgia, the center said in a statement.
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”
The Carter Center announced Friday that the former first lady had entered hospice care. She was diagnosed with dementia in May. Her husband began home hospice care in February, following a series of hospital stays.
Ceremonies celebrating Rosalynn Carter’s life are slated to take place next week, The Carter Center announced. The public was able to pay its respects to Carter as she lied in repose Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. A funeral service for Carter will take place later this week for family and invited friends at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, according to the schedule shared by The Carter Center.
First lady Jill Biden celebrated Rosalynn Carter’s life on November 19, telling service members and their families at a Naval Station Norfolk holiday event, “The former first lady Rosalynn Carter has just passed. And she was well known for her efforts on mental health and caregiving and women’s rights.”