Rochester Police Chief David Smith has confirmed that 35-year-old Michael Avery from Syracuse died overnight.
He said Avery traveled from Syracuse to New York on December 27.
By Holly Yan and Antoinette Radford, CNN
Rochester Police Chief David Smith has confirmed that 35-year-old Michael Avery from Syracuse died overnight.
He said Avery traveled from Syracuse to New York on December 27.
From CNN staff
Officials in Rochester, New York, are holding a news conference following a crash outside the Kodak Center Monday that is now being treated as possible domestic terrorism.
FBI officials are investigating the crash that killed two, and injured five others.
From CNN's Jeff Winter, John Miller and Celina Tebor
Authorities had warned of a “heightened threat environment” in New York ahead of New Year’s Eve.
A joint threat assessment based on an analysis from 10 law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, the US Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department — says the Israel-Hamas war “has created a heightened threat environment.”
But while the ongoing war has contributed to concerns about lone-wolf attacks, offiicals said there was “no specific reporting regarding any threats" prior to New Year's Eve.
From CNN’s Brynn Gingras
Michael Avery, the suspect in the deadly Rochester car crash that is being investigated as domestic terrorism, has died, according to two law enforcement sources.
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly car crash that plowed through a crowd outside a concert in Rochester, New York, a White House official says.
CNN previously reported the crash is being investigated as domestic terrorism, and the FBI’S Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved in the investigation.
Biden is set to return to Washington later today from his week-long vacation in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
From CNN’s Sabrina Souza
At least two people were killed, and five others were injured after a vehicle collusion that took firefighters almost an hour to extinguish, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred outside the Kodak Center venue around 12:50 a.m. ET Monday, where Rochester Police Department officers were assigned to the venue for a concert with approximately 1,000 people, according to Rochester Police Department Chief of Police, David Smith, who spoke at a news conference alongside Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and FBI special agent Jeremy Bell.
Rochester police officers assisted with crossing pedestrians as concertgoers left the venue at the crosswalk in front of the location on Westridge Road, when just before that crosswalk, two cars collided with such force the vehicles went “through,” a group of people, according to Smith.
“Just before the crosswalk eastbound, a Ford expedition struck a Mitsubishi outlander that was exiting nearby parking lot,” said Smith. “The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles.”
As a result of the crash, a large fire erupted that took the Rochester Fire Department almost one hour to extinguish, according to Smith.
Two occupants from the vehicle that was struck, the Mitsubishi outlander, were killed, and the driver was transported to Rochester General Hospital in non-life-threatening conditions, Smith said.
As a result of the collusion, three pedestrians were struck and transported to a hospital and “numerous pedestrians,” including a Rochester police department officer were nearly struck by the vehicles.
From CNN's Brynn Gingras
A deadly car crash that plowed into a crowd outside a New Years concert in Rochester, New York is being investigated as domestic terrorism, and the suspect allegedly left a suicide note and journal in his hotel room, according to source familiar with the investigation.
The suspect has been identified as Michael Avery from Syracuse, the source said, and his family has been interviewed by investigators.
At this point in the investigation, authorities believe Avery was bipolar, the source said.