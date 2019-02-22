Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on Feb. Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on Feb. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Robert Kraft, who faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, took ownership of the Patriots in January 1994. Since then, the NFL team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them, including this past season.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including International Forest Products, as well as Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

With his wife, Myra, he also oversaw the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. (Myra Kraft died in 2011.)