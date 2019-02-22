Patriots owner accused of soliciting sexBy Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
There is video of Kraft receiving "paid acts" and being driven to the spa, police say
There is video evidence of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a room in the Orchid Spa receiving "paid acts," according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.
There is also video evidence of Kraft being driven to the spa, Kerr said.
Kerr said services can cost between $59 for 30 minutes and $79 for an hour.
The Jupiter Police Department confirmed that there is video evidence of the alleged act, “for all the individuals being charged.”
Chief Daniel Kerr said says 25 additional individuals will be charged, and the case has been sent to the State Attorney's Office.
Police will not be releasing video or documentation at this time.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not in police custody, officials said.
According to the police chief, at a news conference, officers wore body cameras and had ongoing surveillance at the Orchid Spa in Jupiter.
Asked about the charges against New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said they stem from “two different visits” to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.
A spokesperson for Robert Kraft released this statement shortly after the news broke about the charges:
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
Seven search warrants were served as part of the human trafficking sting that led to the charges against Robert Kraft.
Two of the warrants were served on businesses, and the other five were served on residential homes, in Jupiter, in Martin County and three warrants were served in Orange county, according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.
Jupiter Police announced today that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from a raid in a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.
Chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was picked up as part of a sting that has been going on for months.