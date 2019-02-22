Patriots owner accused of soliciting sexBy Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Robert Kraft's spokesperson denies accusations
A spokesperson for Robert Kraft released this statement shortly after the news broke about the charges:
“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
Jupiter Police served seven warrants in human trafficking sting
Seven search warrants were served as part of the human trafficking sting that led to the charges against Robert Kraft.
Two of the warrants were served on businesses, and the other five were served on residential homes, in Jupiter, in Martin County and three warrants were served in Orange county, according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.
Jupiter Police announced today that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from a raid in a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.
Chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was picked up as part of a sting that has been going on for months.