Patriots owner accused of soliciting sex

By Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated 5 min ago1:03 p.m. ET, February 22, 2019
21 min ago

Patriots owner visited day spa on two separate occasions, police say

The Orchids of Asia spa where prosecutors say Robert Kraft visited on multiple occasions.

Asked about the charges against New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said they stem from “two different visits” to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

35 min ago

Robert Kraft's spokesperson denies accusations

A spokesperson for Robert Kraft released this statement shortly after the news broke about the charges:

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
38 min ago

Jupiter Police served seven warrants in human trafficking sting

Seven search warrants were served as part of the human trafficking sting that led to the charges against Robert Kraft.

 Two of the warrants were served on businesses, and the other five were served on residential homes, in Jupiter, in Martin County and three warrants were served in Orange county, according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.

 

 

29 min ago

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting sex

Jupiter Police announced today that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from a raid in a day spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was picked up as part of a sting that has been going on for months.